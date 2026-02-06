Previous
Ventilation Pipes by billyboy
Photo 2371

Ventilation Pipes

Spotted these on the Embankmet in London. These giant bronze ventilation columns have been installed on the central section of the London's Tideway super sewer project.

The 5m-high columns will serve as an exhaust system, removing air displaced by flows into the super sewer. This air is filtered through air treatment chambers.
