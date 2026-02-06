Sign up
Previous
Photo 2371
Ventilation Pipes
Spotted these on the Embankmet in London. These giant bronze ventilation columns have been installed on the central section of the London's Tideway super sewer project.
The 5m-high columns will serve as an exhaust system, removing air displaced by flows into the super sewer. This air is filtered through air treatment chambers.
6th February 2026
6th Feb 26
BillyBoy
@billyboy
2371
Photo Details
