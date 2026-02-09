Previous
Not My Office by billyboy
Photo 2374

Not My Office

Spotted at the V&A East Storehouse ineast London.

This office was designed by American architect Frank Lloyd Wright for the owner of a USA department store in 1937. The owner's son donated the office to the V&A in 1974 after his father's death.

It is quite a stunning space.
BillyBoy

