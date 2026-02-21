Previous
Wine Cooler
Wine Cooler

This wine cooler dates back to 1574. It was normally filled with ice, snow or cold water.
BillyBoy

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful artwork
February 21st, 2026  
