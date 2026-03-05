Previous
Deli Car by billyboy
Photo 2398

Deli Car

Spotted this wonderful vehicle outside of an Italian delicatessen on the banks of the Thames in Hammersmith. Seems quite unique.
5th March 2026 5th Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
656% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
March 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact