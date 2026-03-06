Previous
Unscheduled River Extension by billyboy
Unscheduled River Extension

Surprised to see this in a well-healed part of London next to the Thames. It was interesting to see that the doors to the houses and garages all had flood defenses fitted.
BillyBoy

