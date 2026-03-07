Previous
Hammersmith Bridge by billyboy
Hammersmith Bridge

This is Hammersmith Bridge in west London which was closed in 2019 after cracks were found in the bridge's structure. It is expected to reopen in 2035 at an estimated cost of £250m for repairs.
