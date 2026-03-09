Previous
Balcony Sheep by billyboy
Photo 2402

Balcony Sheep

Spotted whilst strolling along the Thames in west London. Thought this was quite unique.
9th March 2026 9th Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
gloria jones ace
Interesting find and capture
March 9th, 2026  
