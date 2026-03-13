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Hand Made by billyboy
Photo 2406

Hand Made

Found these at a market today. I thought they were real until I leaned in — turns out they were all perfectly crocheted impostors 😆😆.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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gloria jones ace
Colorful and uplifting
March 13th, 2026  
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