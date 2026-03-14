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Perfect for posing, never for walking!! by billyboy
Photo 2407

Perfect for posing, never for walking!!

14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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