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Large Clock by billyboy
Photo 2408

Large Clock

Spotted this in a pub. Thought it was one of the largest indoor clocks I've seen.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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