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On The Lookout by billyboy
Photo 2414

On The Lookout

I was just walking past this wall when the seagull suddenly appeared and landed, It just sat there and stared. My presence didn't bother it at all.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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