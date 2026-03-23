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Abandoned by billyboy
Photo 2416

Abandoned

After 25 days, I finally had to abandon this puzzle. The girl, the dog and the carpet were completed but the brown sections were much darker than shown in the picture and each piece took forever to find. It's now off to the charity shop 😰😰.
23rd March 2026 23rd Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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gloria jones ace
Such a sweet image...I have never been good at puzzles :).
March 23rd, 2026  
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