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Art on the Pier by billyboy
Photo 2418

Art on the Pier

Spotted this on Worthing Pier, West Sussex. These patterns are caused by wall mounted coloured glass. Different colours are displayed along the length of the pier. Quite interesting.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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