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Art Gallery by billyboy
Photo 2421

Art Gallery

This is the Guildhall Art Gallery in the City of London. There are some beautiful artworks on display and In the basement are the remains of a Roman amphitheatre which is quite impressive.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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