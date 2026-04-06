Previous
Tea Time by billyboy
Photo 2430

Tea Time

Spotted this in the window of Hermes, New Bond Street. This was a small part of the window display. The whole window display is a work of art.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
665% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact