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Seen Better Days by billyboy
Photo 2439

Seen Better Days

Spotted in the Old Town in Hastings, east Sussex. I wonder what stories that board could tell.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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