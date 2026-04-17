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Upholstered Brick Three‑Piece Suite by billyboy
Photo 2441

Upholstered Brick Three‑Piece Suite

Spotted this in Ramsgate, Kent, and is made entirely of brick. It was created in 2000 and was a finalist in the Rouse Kent Public Art Award. It was quite an interesting find.
17th April 2026 17th Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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