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Heat and Peace by billyboy
Photo 2442

Heat and Peace

This is the beach in Hastings, east Sussex, on the hottest day of the year so far. It was beautifully tranquil and gloriously hot.
18th April 2026 18th Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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gloria jones ace
Fabulous sense of space and scale
April 18th, 2026  
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