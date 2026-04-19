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St. George's Church, Ramsgate by billyboy
Photo 2443

St. George's Church, Ramsgate

The church was completed in 1827. Unfortunately, it wasn't open on the day of my visit but I had been inside before. It has a marvellous stained-glass window commemorating the evacuation of Dunkirk.
19th April 2026 19th Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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