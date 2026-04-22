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Previous
Photo 2446
Up Close
I got up quite close to this seagull and it didn't flinch. It just gave me the look 😆😆.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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365
Taken
16th April 2026 2:44pm
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