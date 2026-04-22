Previous
Up Close by billyboy
Photo 2446

Up Close

I got up quite close to this seagull and it didn't flinch. It just gave me the look 😆😆.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
670% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact