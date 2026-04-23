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Above the rooftops by billyboy
Photo 2447

Above the rooftops

There is a road in Ramsgate, Kent, which rises above a number of houses. These chimney pots do look very original.
23rd April 2026 23rd Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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