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Solid Base by billyboy
Photo 2448

Solid Base

Spotted this at the seaside and caught my attention. Research suggests that it may be Victorian or Edwardian and may have been used as:-

A lamp post or lamp base
A promenade marker
An ornamental post
A support for signage

In any event, it looks great.
24th April 2026 24th Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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