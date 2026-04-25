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Coastal Path by billyboy
Photo 2449

Coastal Path

Just discovered this coastal path whilst exploring seaside town of Ramsgate in Kent. This section of the path leads to Broadstairs, another seaside town, which is about 2 hours away. Definitely a walk to do later on in the year.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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Boxplayer ace
Ah I recognised that! We stayed in Ramsgate last year and did this walk to Broadstairs.
April 25th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Stunning
April 25th, 2026  
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