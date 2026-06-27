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Osteospermum Akila White-Purple Eye by billyboy
Photo 2512

Osteospermum Akila White-Purple Eye

A quite day today because of the extreme heat. saw this in the garden. Commonly known known as the African Daisy.
27th June 2026 27th Jun 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Very elegant
June 27th, 2026  
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