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Previous
Photo 2512
Osteospermum Akila White-Purple Eye
A quite day today because of the extreme heat. saw this in the garden. Commonly known known as the African Daisy.
27th June 2026
27th Jun 26
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BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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365
Taken
26th June 2026 4:57pm
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Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very elegant
June 27th, 2026
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