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HMS Wilton by billyboy
Photo 2516

HMS Wilton

This ship, HMS Wilton, was the first fibreglass warship in the world. It was built in Portsmouth and launched in 1972. It was retired in 1994 and is now the headquarters of the Essex Yacht Club at Leigh‑on‑Sea. It was quite an interesting find.
1st July 2026 1st Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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