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Seafood Platter by billyboy
Photo 2518

Seafood Platter

Out for lunch with friend in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, who opted for this seafood platter for one. I thought it was enormous but most of it was devoured.
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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