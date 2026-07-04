Previous
High and Dry by billyboy
Photo 2519

High and Dry

I sat down for lunch overlooking the Thames estuary with the boats still afloat. Moments later the tide receded, leaving this scene behind. It happened remarkably quickly.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
690% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city ace
Great find and capture
July 4th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact