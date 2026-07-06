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Previous
Photo 2521
The Old and the New
The City of London and the Tower of London viewed from Tower Bridge.
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
2521
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365
Taken
5th July 2026 1:29pm
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