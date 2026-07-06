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The Old and the New by billyboy
Photo 2521

The Old and the New

The City of London and the Tower of London viewed from Tower Bridge.
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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