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Carnival Man by billyboy
Photo 2530

Carnival Man

Spotted this performer at a local carnival on Sunday. He told me he’d made the entire costume and headpiece himself - very impressive craftsmanship.
15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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