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Frillback Pigeon by billyboy
Photo 2533

Frillback Pigeon

Apparently, these birds are a domesticated fancy breed known for its spectacular curled feathers. Frillbacks are bred primarily for show rather than flight.
18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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