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Iguanodons by billyboy
Photo 2535

Iguanodons

Spotted in Crystal Palace Park, south London. They were created in the 1850s and represented what Victorians thought dinosaurs looked like.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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