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Enjoying the peace by billyboy
Photo 2536

Enjoying the peace

I was the first person on this train which was beautifully air conditioned and quiet. Had about five minutes of peace before the mobs arrived 😊😊.
21st July 2026 21st Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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Boxplayer ace
Excellent empty view
July 21st, 2026  
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