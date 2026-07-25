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The Wild Table of Love by billyboy
Photo 2540

The Wild Table of Love

"The Wild Table of Love" is the name of this artwork spotted in west London. It features animals gathered around a long dining table symbolising coexistence and harmony.
25th July 2026 25th Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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