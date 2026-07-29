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Sir Joseph Paxton by billyboy
Photo 2544

Sir Joseph Paxton

The designer of The Crystal Palace and the park that bears its name. The bust was unveiled in 1873 and has recently been cleaned and put on a new plinth in Crystal Palace Park. It is quite impressive.
29th July 2026 29th Jul 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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