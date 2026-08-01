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Previous
Photo 2547
Whale on the Wharf
Spotted this in Canary Wharf, London. The artwork is made from 5 tons of plastic pulled out of the ocean and turned into a whale leaping from the water. It is quite impressive.
1st August 2026
1st Aug 26
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BillyBoy
@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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Taken
3rd July 2026 4:28pm
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