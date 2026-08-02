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The old and the new by billyboy
Photo 2548

The old and the new

A view of Canary Wharf from the north side of the Thames. The older buildings in front are on the south bank, whereas Canary Wharf stays on the north bank as the river curves away to the right.
2nd August 2026 2nd Aug 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
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