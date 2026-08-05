Previous
Ornamental Ducks by billyboy
Photo 2551

Ornamental Ducks

Spotted at a recent county show. Very pretty birds I thought.
5th August 2026 5th Aug 26

BillyBoy

@billyboy
Hi All January 2018. This is my first attempt at a 365 photo project. I hope I can last the course :-). I live in east...
698% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely displayed
August 5th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact