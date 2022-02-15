Previous
Junior dad by billymcleod
47 / 365

Junior dad

My son wanted to put my coat and cap on while we waited to get in at the jungle gym
15th February 2022 15th Feb 22

Billy McLeod

@billymcleod
I am getting into photography for the first time in 2022, hoping to capture the various sights and emotions of Orkney
