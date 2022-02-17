Previous
Home comforts by billymcleod
49 / 365

Home comforts

A guilty pleasure... can't get this stuff in Orkney so I buy a pack when I'm visiting family.
17th February 2022 17th Feb 22

Billy McLeod

@billymcleod
I am getting into photography for the first time in 2022, hoping to capture the various sights and emotions of Orkney
