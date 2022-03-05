Previous
Next
Instrumental by billymcleod
61 / 365

Instrumental

After a few days of not taking any pictures due to working 24/7, I have the morning off and intend to make some of these boys sing.
5th March 2022 5th Mar 22

Billy McLeod

@billymcleod
I am getting into photography for the first time in 2022, hoping to capture the various sights and emotions of Orkney
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise