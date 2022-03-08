Previous
Angel by billymcleod
64 / 365

Angel

Koi angelfish having a good look at one of his tank mates
8th March 2022 8th Mar 22

Billy McLeod

@billymcleod
I am getting into photography for the first time in 2022, hoping to capture the various sights and emotions of Orkney
