Küss mich by billymcleod
66 / 365

Küss mich

Kissing gourami (effects to boost the colours)
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

Billy McLeod

@billymcleod
I am getting into photography for the first time in 2022, hoping to capture the various sights and emotions of Orkney
