Previous
Next
Elf at the hairdressers by bizziebeeme
Photo 1890

Elf at the hairdressers

Elf thought it was fun to trim Santa’s beard
5th December 2019 5th Dec 19

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
520% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise