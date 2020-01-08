Sometimes, Just have to ask whY?

Another wonderful day, continuing on with my 3 miles a day. So a stroll around Bluewater lakes after 3 miles a little iPhone photography using the moment Macro lenses. By the time a got back home did 4 miles. Enjoyed coffee with hubby then opened my package...so exciting a 14mm fisheye and 18mm moment lenses also rear cap straps for all four lenses and a wrist strap. So happy will be praising with them on Friday- out with Millie tomorrow.

Went through all my zoo photos and loaded them into lightroom and rated them. edited two.

Another tasty dinner from Pinch of Nom lighter book - Pastitlo. Stayed within my calories again so hoping when I get on the scales on Friday it will be good.



This photo is taken with the iphone11promax with the macro moment lense attached.