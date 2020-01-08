Previous
Sometimes, Just have to ask whY? by bizziebeeme
Photo 1913

Sometimes, Just have to ask whY?

Another wonderful day, continuing on with my 3 miles a day. So a stroll around Bluewater lakes after 3 miles a little iPhone photography using the moment Macro lenses. By the time a got back home did 4 miles. Enjoyed coffee with hubby then opened my package...so exciting a 14mm fisheye and 18mm moment lenses also rear cap straps for all four lenses and a wrist strap. So happy will be praising with them on Friday- out with Millie tomorrow.
Went through all my zoo photos and loaded them into lightroom and rated them. edited two.
Another tasty dinner from Pinch of Nom lighter book - Pastitlo. Stayed within my calories again so hoping when I get on the scales on Friday it will be good.

This photo is taken with the iphone11promax with the macro moment lense attached.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
524% complete

Lou Ann ace
This is a great macro!
January 8th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Fabulous macro!
January 8th, 2020  
