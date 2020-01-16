My favourite fountain pens

On the list of things to do was find these pens! So I knew where they were in my sewing room but when I got my new craft room they got put in a box and I’ve still some sorting to do and get it exactly how I want it. Millie called at 2pm and after about an hour I then moved to the craft room still on the phone to Millie to find my fountain pens as she was busy packing but likes company. Whoop whoop found the pens, nice. Tidy desk and drawers organised. Millie got her packing done and then decided to look for her Jack Wills bag and Pandora bracelet that had been “missing” for a few weeks whoop whoop she found her items too. Still on the phone at 5pm hubby Ann Ines on Alexa please come down.. I said to Millie what’s the bet it’s for monies owing but such a wonderful surprise he found a hotel in Vienna and asked if I like it...so a brilliant day for us both. Millie said bye at 5pm ....as Stuart had its arrived home.