I don't have the hump! by bizziebeeme
I don't have the hump!

A wonderful day at London Zoo. Weather a little cold but at least the rain kept away for my last visit to London zoo as I don't see that I'll ever renew my membership again.
17th January 2020 17th Jan 20

@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
