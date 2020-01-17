Sign up
Photo 1922
I don't have the hump!
A wonderful day at London Zoo. Weather a little cold but at least the rain kept away for my last visit to London zoo as I don't see that I'll ever renew my membership again.
17th January 2020
17th Jan 20
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
3990
photos
163
followers
244
following
3
365
iPhone 11 Pro Max
17th January 2020 12:39pm
iphone
zoo
camal.
