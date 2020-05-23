Sign up
Photo 3909
Still holding on!
Loved that the single petal still holding on. A filler shot from wall on Sunday with hubby just our. local park. Luckily not too busy so was always distanced from people.
23rd May 2020
23rd May 20
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
macro
,
close-up
,
wildflower
,
petal
