Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 4049
Cheeky Magpie at his antics!
Two magpies in my garden this afternoon (1st June) at their antics. They think my new water feature is their luxury bath / drinking fountain.
Managed to get quick snapshots in between reading my book.
31st May 2020
31st May 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4050
photos
147
followers
234
following
1109% complete
View this month »
4043
4044
4045
4046
4047
4048
4049
4050
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close