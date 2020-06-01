Previous
Cheeky Magpie! by bizziebeeme
Cheeky Magpie!

Thinks our new water feature is his new luxury bath! Managed to get a snapshots of his antics!
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
1109% complete

