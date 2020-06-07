Sign up
Photo 4054
Just so cute and adorable
First time visiting Bluewater since lockdown. Hubby and I enjoyed an hour or so before it got busy.. it was just so wonderful and enjoyed an hour photography While it was quiet.
7th June 2020
7th Jun 20
Loopy-Lou
ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
4
1
1
365
Tags
a
,
cygnets
judith deacon
ace
No question about it - dead cute!
June 7th, 2020
