Just so cute and adorable by bizziebeeme
Just so cute and adorable

First time visiting Bluewater since lockdown. Hubby and I enjoyed an hour or so before it got busy.. it was just so wonderful and enjoyed an hour photography While it was quiet.
7th June 2020 7th Jun 20

Loopy-Lou

ace
@bizziebeeme
Time for another update - just love photography - still loads to learn...Never enough hours in my day. Started 365 in 2012 and still loving it....
judith deacon ace
No question about it - dead cute!
June 7th, 2020  
